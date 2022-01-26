Motorcyclist, 19, died in hospital after A13 crash near Beckton flyover

The 19-year-old motorcyclist collided with barriers on the westbound A13 near Beckton - Credit: Archant

A teenager died in hospital after being seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on the A13.

The 19-year-old man, who has not been named by police, was rushed to hospital after colliding with the central reservation on the westbound road near the Beckton flyover on January 15.

The Met has confirmed he died the following day. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detectives from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing their enquiries to establish the circumstances.

They would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or drivers who may have relevant dash cam footage.

If you can help, call the witness appeal line on 0208 597 4847.

Alternatively, call 101 or tweet @MetCC and provide reference number CAD 1556/15Jan.