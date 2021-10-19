92 arrests as police respond to community concerns about crime

Published: 11:16 AM October 19, 2021

Police in Newham and Waltham Forest made 92 arrests during a week of action in response to community concerns. - Credit: Met Police

Police made 92 arrests during a “week of action” targeting anti-social behaviour, drug use, sexual offences and vehicle theft.

The Met says all of the arrests, which were made in Newham and Waltham Forest, were in direct response to issues raised by the community.

Officers increased their visible presence in the boroughs by conducting 134 foot patrols, particularly in open spaces and on school routes, used targeted stop and search tactics and carried out regular weapons sweeps.

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker from the Met’s north east command unit, which covers the two boroughs, said: “During this week of action we have successfully removed drugs, weapons and criminals off the streets of Newham and Waltham Forest.

“Residents deserve to feel safe in their local community and we’re here to make that happen.

“Illegal drug use, antisocial behaviour, sexual offences and violent crime are a big concern for the area and we’ll continue to track down offenders and prevent crime.”

During the week of action, which began on October 4, officers also distributed safety leaflets and 100 property marking kits to help people safeguard their belongings.

Police engaged with local partners including the Newham and Waltham Forest councils to provide support and information to residents and 50 community engagement events were held.

Det Ch Supt Tucker said: “It’s been a great opportunity to increase our support, visibility and communication and take preventative action as well as responding to crime.

“But our hard work doesn’t end here; it will continue and extend far beyond this week for us.

“It has never been more important to demonstrate to people that we will take robust action to keep our communities safe.

"The Metropolitan Police has a rich and proud history of service to the community and of being an organisation people can trust.

"Whilst recent events may have dented that confidence, activities such as this week of action demonstrate what we stand for."

Anyone who has concerns about their area can visit www.met.police.uk/a/your-area/ to contact local officers.

People can also call the police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, or anonymously report information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.