Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Teenager arrested after boy, 13, stabbed near Little Ilford Park

Holly Chant

Published: 11:19 AM April 12, 2022
Police flashing lights.

A 15-year-old has been arrested and released on bail following a stabbing on the border of Redbridge and Newham - Credit: Met Police

A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being stabbed near Little Ilford Park last week.

Police were called to reports of an incident in Gainsborough Avenue at around 7pm last Friday (April 8).

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found a 13-year-old boy with a stab injury.

He was taken to hospital for treatment; his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

Police say the incident happened after the victim was approached by two males in Little Ilford Park who allegedly attempted to rob him.

A 15-year-old male was arrested close to the scene on suspicion of GBH with intent, robbery and possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

He has since been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in early May.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6026/8Apr.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.

Knife Crime
London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Newham News
Redbridge News
Ilford News

