Trial date set for man charged with murdering women whose bodies were found in freezer

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein. Archant

A man accused of murdering two women who were found dead in a freezer faces trial in April.

Zahid Younis, 35, is charged with the murders of Henriett Szucs, 34, and Mary Jane Mustafa, 38, and two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body.

The bodies of Hungarian national Ms Szucs and mother-of-two Ms Mustafa were discovered by police in a flat in Custom House on April 26, 2019.

Mr Younis, of Vandome Close, Custom House, appeared at the Old Bailey via video-link from Wandsworth jail for a hearing before Mr Justice Edis on Tuesday, February 18.

The bearded defendant wore a black and white cap, mauve sweater and a string of white beads.

He confirmed his name, age and British nationality before the senior judge set a timetable for the case.

Mr Justice Edis confirmed he would be the trial judge and hear the case at Kingston Crown Court.

The case would be scheduled to start on April 14 and last for up to five weeks.

Mr Younis was remanded in custody.