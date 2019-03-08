Youth to march against knife crime from Canning Town to Stratford Park

More than 1,000 people are expected to participate in the Life is Worth Living March. Picture: Victory Youth Group Archant

More than 1,000 young people are expected to march from Canning Town to Stratford Park tomorrow (Saturday, July 27) in solidarity against knife crime.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Participants from the Life is Worth Living March will walk from Canning Town to Stratford Park on July 27. Picture: Victory Youth Group. Participants from the Life is Worth Living March will walk from Canning Town to Stratford Park on July 27. Picture: Victory Youth Group.

In response to the wave of knife crime across London, Victory Youth Group (VYG) is holding the Life is Worth Living March to spread awareness of underlying issues that contribute to the problem and launch follow-on sporting and educational activities.

The march starts at 3pm near Canning Town Station in Silvertown Way and ends at Stratford Park about two miles away.

Organisers say it is an easy walk that will take about an hour, and encourage the wider community to join the VYG's 14-25 year olds and adults in marching for change.

You may also want to watch:

UK VYG co-ordinator Ade Titilawo said: "We expect to out-do our 2017 and 2018 marches, which attracted first 600 and then over 1,000 marchers, with a bigger crowd for 2019.

"The follow-on activities, which are open to all young people, are aimed at keeping youths happily and productively occupied, and hence less likely to be interested in knives."

VYG is the youth arm of the UCKG HelpCentre and works to help young people aged 14 to 25 to develop their full potential.

"We are currently seeking venues in the vicinity of our 17 London help centres where we will be providing sports activities for youths from 4.30pm on Sunday afternoons," Mr Titilawo said.

"We'll also be holding Tuesday afternoon and evening workshops for youths on achieving financial security at our headquarters in The Rainbow Theatre, Finsbury Park.

"The topics to be tackled range from careers and entrepreneurship for young people through to guidance on wise spending and saving."