Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Newham

More than 30 robberies have taken place in this residential street since January 2017. Picture: Google Streetview Archant

The vast majority of robberies in Newham are going unsolved by police as figures reveal the borough's most crime-ridden streets.

According to Metropolitan Police data, since the start of 2017 there have been 4,888 robberies reported in Newham - almost twice as many as in neighbouring Redbridge.

Of these 4,537, more than 92 per cent, have either been closed with no suspect identified, have not been updated since the original report, or are still under investigation.

The worst-hit location in the borough was Meridian Square, where 188 people and businesses have reported being robbed in less than three years.

The streets with the highest number of reported incidents were the Barking Road, where 58 robberies apparently took place, High Street North, with 37, and Myrtle Road and Lloyd Road in East Ham, where police have received reports of 43 and 34 incidents respectively since January 2017.

According to the official figures, just 64 people have been sent to prison for robberies committed in Newham in that time. Another 28 have been handed suspended sentences and 28 have received community sentences.

This summer Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick acknowledged that detection rates for certain types of crime were "woefully low" and called for greater investment in resources, technology and expertise to improve clear-up rates.

In response to the figures presented by the Post, a Met Police spokesman said: "The Met is committed to reducing all types of acquisitive crime including personal robbery, which we know can be traumatic for victims.

"Personal robbery victims are from all walks of life - young and old, male and female, and from all ethnic and social backgrounds - and robbery crime trends often differ between London boroughs.

"Robbery investigations are challenging for a number of reasons, but we are working to improve detection rates and investigations. The progress is being overseen at Commander level.

"The Met will deploy additional patrols in areas where personal robbery is identified as an issue - around transport hubs and town centres, for instance.

"If anyone is the victim of a crime, or sees an offence being committed or suspicious behaviour, call 101 or 999 in an emergency."