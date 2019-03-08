Search

Woman sexually assaulted at West Ham station

PUBLISHED: 17:06 09 July 2019

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

BTP

Police investigating a sexual assault at West Ham station have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.

A woman was on the Jubilee line at around 11.30pm on Sunday, June 24 when a man started to speak to her.

They both got off at West Ham and made their way towards the c2c and District line platforms.

The man then hugged the woman before sexually assaulting her and laughing as he walked away.

Police have now released pictures of a man they believe could help the investigation.

Anyone who recognises him or who saw what happened is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 25 of 23/06/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Show Job Lists