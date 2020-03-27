Search

Advanced search

Murder hunt appeal: 2nd woman in east London found dying in the Barking Road in 7 days

PUBLISHED: 21:48 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 21:59 27 March 2020

Murder... crime scene at Memorial Community Church in the Barking Road where woman lay dying for 16 hours before police found her. Picture: Google

Murder... crime scene at Memorial Community Church in the Barking Road where woman lay dying for 16 hours before police found her. Picture: Google

Google

A second woman has been found murdered on the streets of east London in just seven days and within a mile of each other.

Woman fond dying in Plaistow is 2nd murder hunt in 7 days. Picture: Met PoliceWoman fond dying in Plaistow is 2nd murder hunt in 7 days. Picture: Met Police

A fresh murder investigation has opened in Plaistow following the discovery yesterday (March 26) of a woman’s body in Barking Road.

Police and ambulance paramedics were called soon after 3pm when the woman in her early 40s was found dying in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road—16 hours after detectives think she was attacked. She died at the scene.

“We are working to establish the circumstances of what happened,” Det Insp Darren Jones said. “We are keeping an open mind about a motive at this stage and exploring every avenue to track down those responsible.”

Police are now trying to trace her family or next of kin.

She is the second woman to die in violent circumstances after the stabbing of 40-year-old Shadika Patel, who was found in East Ham at the corner of Altmore Avenue and the Barking Road in the early hours of March 19. The mother-of-two was taken to hospital where she later died. Her next of kin were informed.

Three men have since been held for questioning “on suspicion of murder”, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

Police believe the latest incident happened between 12.45 and 1.45am on March 26. A crime scene is in place and officers have been carrying out a search in the surrounding area, with road closures in place. No arrests have been made.

The Met’s North East area borough commander Richard Tucker said: “This is a shocking incident, but I want people to know that a team of specialist officers are working to identify whoever is responsible.”

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about what happened in Barking Road in the early hours of Thursday (March 26) to dial 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Mayor of Newham urges government to grant councils emergency powers to act against price gouging

A receipt from a shop in Beckton dated March 17. Customers of shops across Newham have claimed storeholders have hiked their prices. Picture: Submitted

Murder investigation launched in Plaistow after woman’s body found in church grounds

A woman's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church on Barking Road, Plaistow on Thursday afternoon, March 26. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Pictures show transformation of ExCeL into NHS Nightingale Hospital

The ExCeL is being made into a temporary hospital to help tackle the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Coronavirus: ExCeL to be turned into temporary hospital

The ExCeL is set to become a temporary hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Warning as play areas and outdoor gym still being used at Star Lane Park, Canning Town

A call has been made to shut off an outdoor gym, play areas and basketball court in Star Lane Park, Canning Town. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Coronavirus: Mayor of Newham urges government to grant councils emergency powers to act against price gouging

A receipt from a shop in Beckton dated March 17. Customers of shops across Newham have claimed storeholders have hiked their prices. Picture: Submitted

Murder investigation launched in Plaistow after woman’s body found in church grounds

A woman's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church on Barking Road, Plaistow on Thursday afternoon, March 26. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Pictures show transformation of ExCeL into NHS Nightingale Hospital

The ExCeL is being made into a temporary hospital to help tackle the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Coronavirus: ExCeL to be turned into temporary hospital

The ExCeL is set to become a temporary hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Warning as play areas and outdoor gym still being used at Star Lane Park, Canning Town

A call has been made to shut off an outdoor gym, play areas and basketball court in Star Lane Park, Canning Town. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Football facing ‘difficult decisions’

A general view of Wembley Stadium

Cricket: Essex’s Lawrence among five to watch in 2020

Essex and England Lions' Dan Lawrence

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge

Tom Brady directs his team mates at the line of scrimmage

The East London Football Podcast

A view of an LED sign informing fans that the game is off outside the London Stadium, home of West Ham United Football Club, following Friday's announcement that the Premier League has suspended all matches until Saturday April 4, 2020. Picture: PA
Drive 24