Murder hunt appeal: 2nd woman in east London found dying in the Barking Road in 7 days

Murder... crime scene at Memorial Community Church in the Barking Road where woman lay dying for 16 hours before police found her. Picture: Google Google

A second woman has been found murdered on the streets of east London in just seven days and within a mile of each other.

Woman fond dying in Plaistow is 2nd murder hunt in 7 days. Picture: Met Police

A fresh murder investigation has opened in Plaistow following the discovery yesterday (March 26) of a woman’s body in Barking Road.

Police and ambulance paramedics were called soon after 3pm when the woman in her early 40s was found dying in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road—16 hours after detectives think she was attacked. She died at the scene.

“We are working to establish the circumstances of what happened,” Det Insp Darren Jones said. “We are keeping an open mind about a motive at this stage and exploring every avenue to track down those responsible.”

Police are now trying to trace her family or next of kin.

She is the second woman to die in violent circumstances after the stabbing of 40-year-old Shadika Patel, who was found in East Ham at the corner of Altmore Avenue and the Barking Road in the early hours of March 19. The mother-of-two was taken to hospital where she later died. Her next of kin were informed.

Three men have since been held for questioning “on suspicion of murder”, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

Police believe the latest incident happened between 12.45 and 1.45am on March 26. A crime scene is in place and officers have been carrying out a search in the surrounding area, with road closures in place. No arrests have been made.

The Met’s North East area borough commander Richard Tucker said: “This is a shocking incident, but I want people to know that a team of specialist officers are working to identify whoever is responsible.”

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about what happened in Barking Road in the early hours of Thursday (March 26) to dial 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.