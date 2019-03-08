Police appeal after woman hit by stolen car

The woman was injured on Nottingham Avenue, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was hit by a stolen car in Custom House.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pedestrian, in her 50s, was taken to hospital after being injured in Nottingham Avenue shortly before midday yesterday (Saturday).

Police were called to the residential street to reports of a vehicle theft, with the woman hurt as the black Mercedes Vitto was being driven away.

It is believed that the car - which has the number plate WR12 LDO - was driven towards Prince Regent Lane.

The injured woman was taken to a central London hospital. Her injuries are not life threatening or changing.

No arrests have been made, but police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting CAD3150/9JUN19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.