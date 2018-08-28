Woman rescued after being held hostage by ‘gunman’ in Stratford
PUBLISHED: 16:47 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 31 January 2019
A woman has been rescued after being held hostage by a man thought to be in possession of a gun.
Police, including armed officers, were called to a residential address in Romford Road, Stratford, shortly after 1.30pm.
The woman was found safe and well, with a man arrested at the scene on suspicion of false imprisonment.
He has been taken to an east London police station while officers search the building.
No firearm has yet been recovered despite the initial reports to police indicating that one may have been present.
A cordon remains in place, and the incident is not being treated as terror related.
