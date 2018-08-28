Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Woman rescued after being held hostage by ‘gunman’ in Stratford

PUBLISHED: 16:47 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 31 January 2019

A police cordon remains in place in Romford Road. Picture: @LillieRoseParry

A police cordon remains in place in Romford Road. Picture: @LillieRoseParry

Twitter @LillieRoseParry

A woman has been rescued after being held hostage by a man thought to be in possession of a gun.

Police, including armed officers, were called to a residential address in Romford Road, Stratford, shortly after 1.30pm.

The woman was found safe and well, with a man arrested at the scene on suspicion of false imprisonment.

He has been taken to an east London police station while officers search the building.

No firearm has yet been recovered despite the initial reports to police indicating that one may have been present.

A cordon remains in place, and the incident is not being treated as terror related.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Guilty: Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill. Pic: Met Police

Revealed: Businesses selling food in Newham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

Poundland in East Ham has a zero rating. Pic: Google.

Woman fights for life after being hit by car in East Ham

A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car in High Street South, East Ham. Picture: GOOGLE

Man dies after being hit by train at Stratford station

A man has died after being hit by a train at Stratford station. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Thieves steal paramedic’s car from Canning Town ambulance station

A paramedic's Land Rover wa stolen from outside the London Ambulance Service's station in Canning Town. Picture: LAS

Most Read

Guilty: Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill. Pic: Met Police

Revealed: Businesses selling food in Newham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

Poundland in East Ham has a zero rating. Pic: Google.

Woman fights for life after being hit by car in East Ham

A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car in High Street South, East Ham. Picture: GOOGLE

Man dies after being hit by train at Stratford station

A man has died after being hit by a train at Stratford station. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Thieves steal paramedic’s car from Canning Town ambulance station

A paramedic's Land Rover wa stolen from outside the London Ambulance Service's station in Canning Town. Picture: LAS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

St Bonaventure’s progress into Essex Cup semi-final

Goal scorers Zinnell Royes and Divin Mubama (Pic: Di Halliwell)

Calverton win Cumberland sportshall athletics event

Calverton's Year Five & Six Sportshall Athletics team face the camera (pic: Calverton Primary School)

Okolie to defend WBA strap against Miller

Lawrence Okolie will defend his WBA continental cruiserweight title on Saturday (pic: Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Maguire-Drew loving being part of a tight-knit Orient family

Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient on his debut against Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hockey: Wapping pass Cambridge tests for win double

Wapping sevenths (pic Iain McAuslan)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists