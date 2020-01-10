Crayford woman and lover guilty of murdering her ex-husband in Stratford

Asta Juskauskiene and Mantas Kvedaras have been found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police Met Police

A woman and her lover are facing jail for the "brutal" murder of her ex-husband, who was stabbed to death in an alleyway.

Giedrius Juskauskas was stabbed to death in Stratford. Picture: Met Police Giedrius Juskauskas was stabbed to death in Stratford. Picture: Met Police

The Old Bailey heard how Giedrius Juskauskas was found bleeding from his neck in Whalebone Lane, next to Stratford Park, and despite the best efforts of medics he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Giedrius had at least 35 separate stab wounds to his body, chest and neck, with evidence that the 42-year-old's attacker had used severe force.

The police investigation found that Giedrius had been in a physical relationship with his ex-wife, Asta Juskauskiene, despite divorcing in December 2018. The couple also had a young daughter together.

Juskauskiene, 35, had also started an online relationship with a younger man, 25-year-old Mantas Kvedaras, who flew over from Lithuania five days before Giedrius' murder to stay at Juskauskiene's home in Iron Mill Lane, Crayford.

Officers established that she had been in contact with both men in the hours leading up to the stabbing on June 17 last year, and had been key to orchestrating the fatal meeting.

After repeatedly stabbing Giedrius, Kvedaras returned to Juskauskiene's home where he stayed until the couple were both arrested on June 19.

During that time, care worker Juskauskiene arranged for Kvedaras' personal documents to be removed from the house and deleted potentially incriminating text messages from her phone. Jurors were told she consistently lied during police interviews.

The pair were charged and Kvedaras pleaded guilty to murder at the Old Bailey in October.

Juskauskiene denied the charges against her but was found guilty of murder and of peverting the course of justice on Thursday, January 9.

Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith said: "Both Juskauskiene and Kvedaras intended to cause serious harm to Giedrius, who will now never see his daughter grow up.

"The level of violence used in the attack was brutal and his last moments must have been painful and terrifying. It is a relief that Juskauskiene will now also serve time in prison for her part in the sinister plan.

"It is clear that both intended to kill or cause serious injury to Giedrius and both are equally responsible for his death."

Juskauskiene and Kvedaras will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday, February 7.