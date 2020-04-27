Woman pushed from behind in Canning Town street by man who followed her home from Shadwell station

The woman was accompanied to Butchers Road by two men who police would like to speak to. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Police are investigating after a woman was followed home on the DLR by a man who then pushed her from behind in the street.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 37-year-old, who was travelling home after work, boarded a train at Shadwell station at around 6.15pm when she noticed another passenger appeared to be following her.

She left the train at Canning Town and quickly got back on in a bid to lose the man, but he copied her actions.

When she left at Royal Victoria, she asked two men she did not know to walk with her towards her home as she was worried that she was being followed.

They did so, accompanying her to Butchers Road before leaving her to carry on alone.

You may also want to watch:

She was then approached from behind and pushed by the man who had been following her. He then went back in the direction of Royal Victoria station.

The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries including bruising on her face and a broken tooth.

Officers are treating the incident as ABH and are keeping an open mind about the motive, as none of the woman’s belongings were stolen.

Police are now asking for the two men who accompanied her home on the evening of Friday, April 17 to come forward, and are keen to stress the men are being sought as witnesses and not as suspects.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 6121/17 Apr.