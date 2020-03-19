Search

Advanced search

Woman stabbed to death in East Ham

PUBLISHED: 10:44 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 19 March 2020

A woman has been stabbed to death near the junction of Barking Road and Altmore Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

A woman has been stabbed to death near the junction of Barking Road and Altmore Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A woman has been stabbed to death in East Ham.

Police were called to the junction of Barking Road and Altmore Avenue at around 12.45am today (Thursday, March 19).

They found a woman in her 20s with serious stab injuries. She was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service where she later died.

You may also want to watch:

Enquiries are underway to establish her identity and inform her next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A crime scene is currently in place and detectives from the specialist crime unit have been informed.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 213/19Mar or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Three patients die at Newham Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Three patients have died at Newham University Hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Coronavirus: Central Park Primary teacher one of three confirmed cases

A teacher at Central Park Primary is one of three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Newham, as of March 17. Picture: Google

‘We all need to take responsibility’: Mayor’s message after Newham coronavirus cases confirmed

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus: Newham Council cancels public events after 17 cases confirmed in borough

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus: Cumberland school defends action after teacher returns to work from Italy

The Cumberland School. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Three patients die at Newham Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Three patients have died at Newham University Hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Coronavirus: Central Park Primary teacher one of three confirmed cases

A teacher at Central Park Primary is one of three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Newham, as of March 17. Picture: Google

‘We all need to take responsibility’: Mayor’s message after Newham coronavirus cases confirmed

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus: Newham Council cancels public events after 17 cases confirmed in borough

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus: Cumberland school defends action after teacher returns to work from Italy

The Cumberland School. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Test your knowlegde with our Leyton Orient quiz

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs seek plan to complete season

A general view of Wembley Stadium

Woman stabbed to death in East Ham

A woman has been stabbed to death near the junction of Barking Road and Altmore Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

Newham Bookshop deliver books to those in self-isolation with the help of cycling volunteers

John Newham and delivery driver Peter Williams. Picture: Cash Boyle
Drive 24