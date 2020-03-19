Woman stabbed to death in East Ham

A woman has been stabbed to death in East Ham.

Police were called to the junction of Barking Road and Altmore Avenue at around 12.45am today (Thursday, March 19).

They found a woman in her 20s with serious stab injuries. She was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service where she later died.

Enquiries are underway to establish her identity and inform her next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A crime scene is currently in place and detectives from the specialist crime unit have been informed.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 213/19Mar or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.