Detectives in witness appeal after shots fired in barber’s shop in Plaistow

Shots fired in Plaistow barber shop in Green Street on April 6, Picture: Google Google

Detectives are appealing witnesses in east London to come forward a week after a Saturday night shooting incident in Plaistow.

Shots were fired inside a barber’s shop in on Green Street at 8.15pm last Saturday, April 6, but the gunman had fled.

The “intended victim or victims” had also run from the scene by the time police arrived, Scotland Yard confirmed today.

There was no indication that anyone was injured during the incident, which is being investigated by the Met’s Trident and Area Crime Command.

The suspect gunman is described as black, 6ft tall and muscular build, who was dressed in dark clothes and had a bandana covering his face. There have been no arrests so far.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or has information to contact Trident on 101, quoting reference CAD 7070/6APR, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.