Police appeal after three 'extremely concerning' linked firearms incidents

PUBLISHED: 11:07 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 17 February 2020

Three men were in a taxi in Evelyn Road when they were followed by a moped. Picture: Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses to three firearms incidents which took place within the space of 24 hours.

The first incident took place at around 11pm on Friday, February 7.

Three men, all aged 18, were travelling in a taxi in Evelyn Road, Silvertown, when they saw two men riding a moped. It followed them through Hanameel Street and up to Barking Road, and when the taxi stopped at a set of traffic lights, the moped riders approached and flashed what appeared to be a sawn-off shotgun at them before driving off.

One of the teenagers reported that the gun appeared to have been discharged.

The following day, Saturday, February 8, a 28-year-old man was driving home along Freemasons Road, Canning Town, at around 8.20pm when he became aware he was being followed by two men on a moped.

He attempted to evade them but was followed into Goldwing Close where he crashed with a parked car.

The men, one of whom was holding what appeared to be a shotgun, got off the moped and asked the man his name and where he was from. They stole his watch and designer bag but threw them back at him before getting back on the moped and driving off.

Around half an hour later, two men and a woman were sitting in a car in Shipman Road, Custom House, waiting for a friend. As the friend got into the car, a moped pulled out in front of it and the riders shouted: "Where are you from?"

The driver, fearing for the group's safety, accelerated away. Later on, they discovered a number of holes and cracks in the car's windshield that detectives believe may have been caused by shotgun pellets.

All three incidents are being treated as linked, and none of the people involved were injured.

The suspects in each case were described as wearing dark clothing

Acting Det Insp Daniel McInerney said: "This is an extremely concerning series of events and but for sheer luck this investigation could have had far more serious consequences.

"We are working hard to identify those responsible and need the public's help.

"Did they approach you too, or did you capture dash cam footage that might help us trace them?"

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 8729/7 Feb20, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

