Teenage girls sexually assaulted after being followed around Westfield Stratford City

PUBLISHED: 13:17 18 February 2019

Police are appealing for help to identify this man. Picture: Met Police

Police are appealing for help to identify this man. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Police are hunting a man believed to have followed teenage girls around Westfield Stratford City before sexually assaulting them.

Officers believe the same man was involved each time and have released an image of him in a bid to identify him - as well as encourage other potential victims to come forward.

Across a two week period in July, three teenagers - two aged 15 and one aged 18 - were followed around the shopping centre before being sexually assaulted over their clothing.

Det Con Paul Newton, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a hideous set of sexual assaults on young girls out enjoying a day in the shopping centre.

“The suspect has deliberately targeted women alone and has gone to some length to pursue them.

“If you know who he is or have also been a victim, I would urge you to get in touch.”

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or who has information is asked to call police on 07564 613 966 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

