Appeal after man repeatedly exposes himself at West Silvertown DLR station

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP BTP

Police have launched an investigation after a man exposed himself at a DLR station three times in the space of six days.

The man was seen pleasuring himself at West Silvertown between 7am and 8am on July 26, 28 and 31.

Detectives believe the person captured in CCTV footage may have information which could help their investigation into the incidents.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 95 of 26/07/20.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.