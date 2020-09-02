Search

Appeal after man repeatedly exposes himself at West Silvertown DLR station

PUBLISHED: 14:45 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 02 September 2020

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

BTP

Police have launched an investigation after a man exposed himself at a DLR station three times in the space of six days.

The man was seen pleasuring himself at West Silvertown between 7am and 8am on July 26, 28 and 31.

Detectives believe the person captured in CCTV footage may have information which could help their investigation into the incidents.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 95 of 26/07/20.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Consultation launches into revised north Newham ward boundary proposals

The revised plans for ward boundaries in the north of Newham. Picture: LGBC

Manor Park neighbours demand ‘zero tolerance’ approach to stamp out flytipping

Neighbours in Manor Park want the council to get tougher on flytippers. Picture: Iqbal Hussain

Warning as Newham’s healthy school streets scheme set to return

Motorists entering routes around West Ham Primary, Lathom Junior, Godwin Junior, Woodgrange Infant School and Chobham Academy will face a fine for driving there during set times from September 3. Picture: LBN

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open in East Ham. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Jury retires in trial of Custom House man accused of murdering women and hiding bodies in freezer

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

