Boy, 17, faces court after West Ham station stabbing
PUBLISHED: 12:43 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 08 September 2020
A 17-year-old boy faced court this morning (September 8) in connection to a stabbing at West Ham Underground station.
He appeared at Stratford Magistrates’ Court charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of an offensive weapon.
It follows an incident inside the station on Saturday, September 5 when two teenagers were injured in what police said was a row between them.
Another boy, also 17, remains in hospital where he is receiving treatment for a stab injury.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “We are not looking to identify anyone further in connection to the incident.”
