Witness appeal after pair suffer head injuries in West Ham station assault

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault which left two people with head injuries.

The pair, aged 21 and 23, were standing outside West Ham station when they were approached by three men armed with a knife and a bottle and repeatedly assaulted.

Both sustained head injuries which required hospital treatment, but have since been discharged.

After the attack, which took place at around 9.30pm on Thursday, January 2, a knife was recovered from the scene.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 553 of 02/01/19. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.