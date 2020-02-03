West Ham fans arrested on suspicion of making homophobic gestures

Two West Ham fans were arrested on suspicion of making homophobic gestures at the match against Brighton. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire. PA Wire

Two West Ham fans were arrested on suspicion of making homophobic gestures during the team's match against Brighton.

A third supporter was arrested on suspicion of assault in what police are treating as an unrelated incident.

Brighton came from behind to draw 3-3 with the Hammers at the London Stadium on Saturday, February 1.

All three men arrested at the game were taken to east London police stations and were subsequently released under investigation.

A club spokesman said: "West Ham United is disgusted to hear of alleged homophobic incidents at the game against Brighton and Hove Albion. The matter is now with the police but anyone found guilty of acting in a discriminatory manner will be banned for life from London Stadium and from travelling with the club.

"The club is unequivocal in its stance - we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination. Equality and diversity is at the heart of the football club and we are committed to continue ensuring that everyone who enters London Stadium is free to enjoy watching their team play football in an inclusive environment."

Enquiries continue.