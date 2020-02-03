Search

Advanced search

West Ham fans arrested on suspicion of making homophobic gestures

PUBLISHED: 13:30 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 03 February 2020

Two West Ham fans were arrested on suspicion of making homophobic gestures at the match against Brighton. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

Two West Ham fans were arrested on suspicion of making homophobic gestures at the match against Brighton. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

PA Wire

Two West Ham fans were arrested on suspicion of making homophobic gestures during the team's match against Brighton.

A third supporter was arrested on suspicion of assault in what police are treating as an unrelated incident.

Brighton came from behind to draw 3-3 with the Hammers at the London Stadium on Saturday, February 1.

You may also want to watch:

All three men arrested at the game were taken to east London police stations and were subsequently released under investigation.

A club spokesman said: "West Ham United is disgusted to hear of alleged homophobic incidents at the game against Brighton and Hove Albion. The matter is now with the police but anyone found guilty of acting in a discriminatory manner will be banned for life from London Stadium and from travelling with the club.

"The club is unequivocal in its stance - we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination. Equality and diversity is at the heart of the football club and we are committed to continue ensuring that everyone who enters London Stadium is free to enjoy watching their team play football in an inclusive environment."

Enquiries continue.

Most Read

Man slashed in face in Stratford attack

A police cordon in place at the scene. Picture: Andrew Jarman

Police appeal following reports of gunshot in Plaistow

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Met Police

Police make fourth arrest over fatal stabbing of Leshawn Williams in Royal Docks

Hanameel Street near the Royal Docks... quiet side turning where Leshawn Williams was stabbed on December 21. Picture: Google

Grime artist Kano to perform one-off Newham gig

Kano will be performing an intimate gig in Newham. Picture: Wray and Nephew

Man charged with murdering two women whose bodies were found in a freezer

Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man slashed in face in Stratford attack

A police cordon in place at the scene. Picture: Andrew Jarman

Police appeal following reports of gunshot in Plaistow

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Met Police

Police make fourth arrest over fatal stabbing of Leshawn Williams in Royal Docks

Hanameel Street near the Royal Docks... quiet side turning where Leshawn Williams was stabbed on December 21. Picture: Google

Grime artist Kano to perform one-off Newham gig

Kano will be performing an intimate gig in Newham. Picture: Wray and Nephew

Man charged with murdering two women whose bodies were found in a freezer

Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Wounded West Ham denied win by Murray, VAR and their own defending

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski fails to make a save as Brighton and Hove Albion's Pascal Gross (right) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Boss Embleton delighted with O’s game management in Stevenage win

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

West Ham fans arrested on suspicion of making homophobic gestures

Two West Ham fans were arrested on suspicion of making homophobic gestures at the match against Brighton. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

Smithsonian confirms plans for temporary exhibition at new Stratford museum

Artist's impression of V&A East. Picture: O'Donnell+Tuomey

Police make fourth arrest over fatal stabbing of Leshawn Williams in Royal Docks

Hanameel Street near the Royal Docks... quiet side turning where Leshawn Williams was stabbed on December 21. Picture: Google
Drive 24