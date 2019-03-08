Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Lifesaving equipment stolen from car in Canning Town

PUBLISHED: 17:46 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:52 30 April 2019

Theives broke into the LAS response car on Cody Road. Picture: London Ambulance Service.

Theives broke into the LAS response car on Cody Road. Picture: London Ambulance Service.

London Ambulance Service

Lifesaving equipment has been stolen from a London Ambulance Service vehicle which was parked in Canning Town.

Thieves stole 'vital pieces of medical equipment' after smashing a window of the rapid response vehicle yesterday (Monday).

The car had been parked overnight at the London Ambulance Service's premises on Cody Road.

A spokesman for the LAS said: “We are very disappointed that one our response cars was damaged and items stolen from it in the car park of one of our offices in east London overnight.

“This car now has to be repaired so is unavailable for use by our emergency planning officers to respond to major incidents. The items stolen are vital pieces of medical equipment.”

Police have made no arrests.

Anyone with information about the break-in is encouraged to call 101 quoting reference number 5313228/19 of April 30.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after two people found dead in Custom House

Police at the scene in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Jon King

Newham’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Man, 57, hospitalised after Canning Town stabbing

Cambus Road in Canning Town. Picture: Google.

Custom House deaths: Family of missing mother Mary Jane Mustafa await news

Missing: Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout

Custom House deaths: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

Police at a property in Vandome Close where two women were found dead. Picture: Tom Pilgrim/PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after two people found dead in Custom House

Police at the scene in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Jon King

Newham’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Man, 57, hospitalised after Canning Town stabbing

Cambus Road in Canning Town. Picture: Google.

Custom House deaths: Family of missing mother Mary Jane Mustafa await news

Missing: Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout

Custom House deaths: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

Police at a property in Vandome Close where two women were found dead. Picture: Tom Pilgrim/PA Wire

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Cricket: Essex sunk by Beer

Will Beer in batting action for Sussex during Essex Eagles vs Sussex Sharks, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th April 2019

O’s left-back describes overwhelming and great feeling at full time whistle

Leyton Orient players celebrate with the National League title on the pitch at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Promotion in two years is a miracle says Ling, who hails enthusiastic Nigel and Kent

Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy with his Leyton Orient team-mates and staff at the club (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coles: We’ve done it before, we can do it again

Matt Coles of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Sam Northeast during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 28th April 2019

Altmore crowned Langdon handball champions

Altmore celebrate winning the handball tournament (Pic: Pat Hector)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists