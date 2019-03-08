Search

Custom House deaths: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

PUBLISHED: 10:22 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 30 April 2019

Police at a property in Vandome Close where two women were found dead. Picture: Tom Pilgrim/PA Wire

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of two bodies in a Custom House flat.

A Met spokesman said: “He remains in custody at an east London police station.

“Enquiries continue to carry out formal identification on the females found, and trace and speak to their next of kin.”

Police were called to Vandome Close at around 11.45am on Friday after concerns were raised about the welfare of somebody inside one of the properties.

Officers managed to gain entry and found the bodies of two people, both believed to be female.

The Met has appealed for anyone with information about what may have happened to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 4303/26APR.

