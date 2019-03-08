Custom House deaths: Family of missing mother Mary Jane Mustafa await news

Missing: Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout Family handout

A missing woman’s cousin has said the family does not know whether she is one of the two dead bodies found in Custom House.

Police at a property in Vandome Close where two women were found dead. Picture: Tom Pilgrim/PA Wire Police at a property in Vandome Close where two women were found dead. Picture: Tom Pilgrim/PA Wire

Police broke into a ground floor flat in Vandome Close on Friday at about 11.45am after concerns were raised about the welfare of someone inside.

Officers discovered two women's bodies with reports they had been found in a freezer.

Ayse Hussein is the cousin of Canning Town mother-of-two Mary Jane Mustafa who went missing last year.

She told the Recorder: “Until we get confirmation from the police we don't know anything.

The missing poster for Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Missing People/Facebook The missing poster for Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Missing People/Facebook

“The police will tell us who it is. We're just sitting here waiting.”

Mary Jane left for a visit to the shops on May 6 with just her phone and £3 in her pocket.

The 38-year-old had been staying with her mum and two children in Custom House when she went missing.

The former teacher was unemployed at the time, and left her bank cards, passport and clothes at home.

Since her disappearance, the family has made repeated appeals for information and paid tribute to the many supporters who have helped in the search.

Ayse said: “We just want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us. We've had a hectic evening and we're not taking any notice of the people stressing us out.

“We just need a bit of time out to take this all in. We don't know if the rumours are true or not. It might not even be her.”

She added that a vigil planned for Sunday in Rathbone Market would go ahead if it isn't Mary Jane.

A 50-year-old man and second male aged 34 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Met has appealed for anyone with information about what may have happened in Vandome Close to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 4303/26APR.