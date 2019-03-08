Custom House deaths: Second man arrested on suspicion of murder

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two women were found dead in Custom House. Picture: Tom Pilgrim/PA Wire

The police have arrested a second man on suspicion of murder following the discovery of two women at a flat in Custom House.

A 34-year-old man was arrested an taken into custody today.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday.

They both remain in custody.

Officers were called to Vandome Close at around 11.45am on Friday after concerns were raised about the welfare of somebody inside one of the flats.

Officers managed to gain entry and found the bodies of two people.

The Met has appealed for anyone with information about what may have happened to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 4303/26APR.

Detectives are continuing efforts to identify the two women found and to trace their next of kin.