Custom House deaths: Police confirm bodies found in freezer

PUBLISHED: 16:42 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 30 April 2019

Police at the scene in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Jon King

Police at the scene in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Jon King

Jon King

The police have confirmed the bodies of two women found dead in Custom House were discovered in a freezer.

The window of a ground floor flat has been covered up. Picture: Jon KingThe window of a ground floor flat has been covered up. Picture: Jon King

The Met has also said that officers were called to Vandome Close at about 11.45am on Friday following concerns for the welfare of a male occupant.

Officers broke into the ground floor flat and made the discovery.

Det Supt Paul Monk, from the Homicide and Major Command, said: “We have specialist detectives working round the clock on this case, which naturally has caused a great deal of concern in the community.

“Our priority at this stage is of course to identify the victims so we can trace and update the next of kin. We have experienced family liaison officers able to offer support and assist them at what will be a very difficult time.”

A 50-year-old man and another aged 34 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

An incident room has opened at the Homicide and Major Crime Command.

Post-mortem examinations will be held in due course.

DS Monk said: “There are number of strands to our investigation and we have now made two arrests.

“Those men are in custody and will be interviewed. They were arrested at addresses in west and east London and we are searching those addresses and carrying out a number of enquiries.

“We also have a large crime scene in place at the address in Vandome Close and expect it to be there for some time.”

He repeated an appeal for anyone with information about what may have happened to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 4303/26APR.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

