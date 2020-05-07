Two more people arrested on suspicion of murdering David Gomoh

Two more people, including a 15-year-old, have been arrested on suspicion of murdering an NHS worker outside his Custom House home.

David Gomoh, 24, was pronounced dead in Freemasons Road on the evening of Sunday April 26, with a post mortem giving his cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

Today (Thursday, May 7) a man aged 21 and the 15-year-old were arrested on suspicion of David’s murder. They remain in custody at an east London police station.

Muhammad Jalloh, 18, of no fixed address and a 16-year-old from Telford, Shropshire, who can’t be identified for legal reasons, have previously appeared in court charged with murdering David, as well as a charge of conspiracy to commit GBH with intent in relation to a second incident alleged to have taken place shortly before David’s death.

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information to call 101, quoting CAD 8371/26Apr, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.