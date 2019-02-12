Two men stabbed in separate incidents in Maryland

One of the stabbings took place in Waddington Street. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Two men have been taken to hospital after being stabbed just minutes apart this afternoon.

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waddington Street, Maryland, at 1.40pm where a man, believed to be in his early 20s, was found with stab wounds to his back.

London’s Air Ambulance was called to the scene, landing in the playground of a nearby primary school.

Just a minute afterwards, officers were also called to reports of a fight in Cruikshank Road, Maryland.

A man, believed to be in his late teens, was found with stab wounds to his legs and buttocks.

A Met Police spokeswoman was unable to provide information about the condition of the men, and added that it was too early to say if the stabbings were linked.

Crime scenes are in place in both streets.