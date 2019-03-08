Police arrest men in East Ham and Ilford over fatal stabbing of teenager

Police were called to reports of a fight in Sutherland Walk, Walworth, around the same time Toure appeared at a south London hospital suffering from stab wounds.

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenager from Manor Park have made more arrests.

Two men aged 20 were held at separate addresses in Ilford and East Ham on suspicion of the murder of Amara Toure.

The 18-year-old died after he was stabbed in Walworth, south east London on June 30.

A post-mortem examination gave his cause of death as incisive wounds to the abdomen and blood loss.

The two men are currently in police custody.

An 18-year-old and two men aged 22, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have been released under investigation.

Paulinho Paulo of Walton Road, Manor Park, has been charged with Amara's murder.

He appeared at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey on Monday.