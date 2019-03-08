Two treated for knife wounds after Forest Gate stabbing

Two men have been treated for knife wounds after a stabbing in Forest Gate.

Police and medics were called to the junction of Romford Road and Woodgrange Road shortly after 5pm today (Friday, August 2).

One of the men had a cut on his neck. His injury is not life-threatening.

The other man was arrested in nearby Vale Road on suspicion of affray. He was taken to hospital for treatment to a slashed thumb before being taken into custody.

Police are investigating the circumstances and are asking anyone who witnessed this incident or has information to call 101 quoting 5916/2AUG or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.