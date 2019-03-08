Search

Advanced search

Teenagers arrested in connection with Baptista Adjei death

PUBLISHED: 12:53 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 15 October 2019

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Two teenagers have been arrested this morning (Tuesday, October 15) in connection with the death of Baptista Adjei.

The 15-year-old, from North Woolwich, was pronounced dead at the scene after being stabbed in the Broadway, Stratford, on Thursday, October 10.

You may also want to watch:

Police arrested two boys, one aged 15 and the other aged 16, on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. They remain in custody at an east London police station.

A third boy, also 15, has appeared at Stratford Magistrates' Court charged with murder, grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon. He is set to appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow (Wednesday, October 16).

Most Read

Stratford stabbing: Police charge boy, 15, with murder of Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Stratford stabbing: £10k raised for funeral of Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Heroin and cocaine dealers from Stratford, Dagenham and South Woodford jailed for running county lines drugs operation in Exeter

A gang of county lines drug dealers who flooded Exeter with heroin and cocaine have been jailed at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Stratford stabbing: Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder of Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Chaos as two women fight in Manor Park

Two women were fighting in the street in Manor Park on October 2. Picture: @OfWudan

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Stratford stabbing: Police charge boy, 15, with murder of Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Stratford stabbing: £10k raised for funeral of Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Heroin and cocaine dealers from Stratford, Dagenham and South Woodford jailed for running county lines drugs operation in Exeter

A gang of county lines drug dealers who flooded Exeter with heroin and cocaine have been jailed at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Stratford stabbing: Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder of Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Chaos as two women fight in Manor Park

Two women were fighting in the street in Manor Park on October 2. Picture: @OfWudan

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Hockey: East London women battle to win

East London men's eights

England Athletics Hall of Fame honour for Newham’s Olympic champion Ohuruogu

Christine Ohuruogu receives her England Athletics hall of fame award from coach Lloyd Cowan

Clapton fightback to seal comfortable win over Stonewall

Clapton CFC players slide in the mud to celebrate their win on Non League Day (Pic: Garry Strutt)

Defender Widdowson pleased to finally net his first goal for Orient

Joe Widdowson celebrates with Josh Coulson (pic Simon O'Connor)

Teenagers arrested in connection with Baptista Adjei death

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists