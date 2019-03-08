Teenagers arrested in connection with Baptista Adjei death

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Two teenagers have been arrested this morning (Tuesday, October 15) in connection with the death of Baptista Adjei.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 15-year-old, from North Woolwich, was pronounced dead at the scene after being stabbed in the Broadway, Stratford, on Thursday, October 10.

You may also want to watch:

Police arrested two boys, one aged 15 and the other aged 16, on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. They remain in custody at an east London police station.

A third boy, also 15, has appeared at Stratford Magistrates' Court charged with murder, grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon. He is set to appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow (Wednesday, October 16).