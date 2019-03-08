Search

Forest Gate stabbing: Woman, 20, and man, 46, arrested on suspicion of murder

PUBLISHED: 15:15 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 29 May 2019

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: Luke Acton

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: Luke Acton

Luke Acton

A woman and a man have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Forest Gate yesterday morning.

The 33-year-old male victim was stabbed to during a street fight in Warwick Road just after 1am.

Detectives arrested a 20-year-old woman today and a 46-year-old man was arrested last night,

Both are currently in police custody.

Investigating officers are appealing for anyone with information and witnesses to call 101 quoting CAD427/28May or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

