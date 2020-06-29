Two men arrested, gun and ‘Rambo’ knife seized at unlicensed music event in Custom House

Two men were arrested at an unlicensed music event in Hoskins Close on Friday, June 26. Picture: Google Archant

Two men were arrested and weapons were seized at an unlicensed music event in Custom House.

Police went to Hoskins Close around 4.50pm on Friday, June 26, after receiving several calls from concerned residents about a large gathering of people setting up a sound system.

Officers dispersed the crowd and found a suspected firearm, which was seized.

Urgent enquiries were carried out in the area and a suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Another man found in possession of a ‘Rambo’ knife was also arrested.

Thousands of officers were on duty across London over the weekend with a particular focus on spontaneous, unlawful music events that often attract large crowds.

Commander Bas Javi of the Met’s frontline policing said: “Residents living near where these events took place were understandably scared and concerned.

“We received numerous calls for police to attend and disperse the large, intimidating groups.

“The seizure of two lethal weapons further emphasises why the dispersal of these events is crucial to protecting our communities.

“My big push to people, particularly to those who have taken to disregarding the current health regulations, is to very much comply with those health regulations.

“They are there for your own safety, as well as that of your family and communities.”