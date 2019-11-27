Search

Tributes to 'loyal' factory worker stabbed to death at house party

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 November 2019

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a "loyal and respected" factory worker who was stabbed to death at a house party.

Randy Skuse, who worked at Britvic's factory in Beckton, died from a single stab wound after being knifed in Buckle Street, Whitechapel on Saturday morning.

The Met Police confirmed that the 27-year-old died as a result of being stabbed when a fight broke out at a house party. Three other people also suffered knife wounds.

It is believed Randy was acting as a peacemaker between two groups of people when he was killed.

Clive Hooper, chief supply chain officer at Britvic, said: "This situation has left us shocked and deeply saddened.

"Randy was well liked, loyal and respected by all those that were fortunate to work with him.

"We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Randy's family, friends and colleagues at this extremely difficult time."

Seven men aged between 24 and 29 were arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. All have been bailed to a date in early December.

Anyone with information should call the Incident Room on 020 8721 4096, quoting 2060/23Nov, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A fundraising page has also been set up to pay for Randy's funeral. To make a donation, visit gofundme.com/f/randy-mugo-funeral-fund

