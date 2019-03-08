Search

'He was just really amazing': Sister's tribute to stabbed man

PUBLISHED: 17:18 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 04 June 2019

Ismail Ceesay. Picture: Awa Ceesay

Ismail Ceesay. Picture: Awa Ceesay

Awa Ceesay

The sister of a "loving and kind" man stabbed to death in Forest Gate has paid tribute to him.

Ismail Ceesay. Picture: Awa CeesayIsmail Ceesay. Picture: Awa Ceesay

Ismail Ceesay, 33, was found with stab injuries in Warwick Road in the early hours of May 28.

The father-of-one, who lived in Forest Gate but grew up in Wanstead, died in hospital.

"He was a really loving person, he was just really amazing," his sister Awa Ceesay, 26, said.

"He would do anything for anyone, he had lots of great friendships.

"He had a three-year-old boy who adored him."

Awa added her brother was a devoted family man.

"Our dad died when we were quite young and he took on the father role," she said. "He was very protective of his sisters."

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of Ismail's murder.

A 24-year-old man and a woman aged 20 remain in custody, while a 46-year-old man has been released on bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD427/28May, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

