Appeal after woman spat at and stab threats made on train between Stratford and Upminster

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP BTP

A woman was spat and and threatened with being stabbed as she travelled on a train between Stratford and Upminster.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

She was on board the c2c train with two friends when a man began shouting at them.

You may also want to watch:

He then spat, missing the victim, and then threatened to stab the group.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which happened at around 9.50am on Saturday, July 25.

They believe that the man pictured may have information which could help them.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or callng 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 377 of 27/07/20. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.