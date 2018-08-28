Search

Jailed: East Ham machete-wielding thug who attacked four victims for ‘making too much noise’

PUBLISHED: 19:10 23 January 2019

Mehdi Djoumad, 24, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 13 years in jail at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday. Picture: MPS

Archant

A thug who left a man with life-changing injuries after a ‘savage and brutal’ machete attack has been jailed for 13 years.

Djoumad's accomplice, Ismail Shamry, 23, of no fixed address, was sentenced to one year. Picture: MPSDjoumad's accomplice, Ismail Shamry, 23, of no fixed address, was sentenced to one year. Picture: MPS

Mehdi Djoumad, of no fixed address, fractured one victim’s skull after chasing him and three other men through the streets after complaining they were making too much noise at an address in Boundary Road, East Ham.

He was joined by Ismail Shamry, also of no fixed address, who was living in the house where the fight broke out.

Both men squared up to their victims at the property before the fight spilled out onto the surrounding streets.

Det Cons Sarah Osborne said: “Djoumad carried out a savage and brutal attack on his victims, especially one man whose injuries could have cost him his life.

Djoumad used a machete to injure and maim his victims. Picture: MPSDjoumad used a machete to injure and maim his victims. Picture: MPS

“I am pleased these two dangerous individuals, especially Djoumad, are behind bars and off London’s streets.”

Djoumad struck the first victim round the head and stabbed him in the chest as the 21-year-old was putting bags in his car.

The victim’s mum, who lived nearby, gave her son first aid until paramedics arrived.

He stabbed a second 21-year-old man in the stomach and back. And he lashed out at another 21-year-old and a 22-year-old man cutting both victims’ wrists.

The Met scoured CCTV and spoke to numerous witnesses but the full circumstances surrounding the attack remain unknown. Picture: MPSThe Met scoured CCTV and spoke to numerous witnesses but the full circumstances surrounding the attack remain unknown. Picture: MPS

Shocked neighbours phoned police after seeing a man running around with a machete in Sutton Court Road after midnight on July 7 last year.

Armed officers and a helicopter found 24-year-old Djoumad and Shamry, 23, hiding in a garden in Benson Road along with a machete and knife.

The police interviewed numerous witnesses and scanned CCTV in their investigation but admitted the full circumstances surrounding the attack were still not known.

Djoumad pleaded guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and one count of possessing an offensive weapon at Snaresbrook Crown Court on December 10.

Shamry pleaded guilty at the same court to one count of possessing an offensive weapon. A charge of GBH againts him was dropped.

Both men were jailed on Tuesday. Shamry was imprisoned for one year.

“The length of Djoumad’s sentence shows how serious the court takes these types of offences and I hope it acts as a deterrent to others who think it is acceptable to carry a knife,” Det Cons Osborne said.

