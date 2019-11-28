Doorbell camera captured fatal stabbing of Manor Park student, court hears

The trial is taking place at the Old Bailey. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

A doorbell camera captured an 18-year-old student from Manor Park being fatally stabbed over 45 seconds, a court has heard.

Amara Toure, 18, suffered numerous knife wounds in the attack outside a home in Walworth, south east London, in the early hours of Sunday June 30, jurors heard.

Three young men are on trial at the Old Bailey accused of his murder.

Prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC told how Mr Toure, from Manor Park, was chased into Sutherland Walk by Paulinho Paulo.

Paulo, of Walton Road, Manor Park, was also allegedly captured on CCTV gesturing to a blue Ford Fusion car to follow.

The car was allegedly driven by Sultan Chaudhry, of High Street South, East Ham, with Dullah Abdullah, of Eton Road, Ilford, his passenger.

Abdullah allegedly joined the chase and blocked Mr Toure outside a house in Sutherland Walk.

Mr Orchard told jurors: "CCTV from a doorbell camera opposite shows Paulo stab Amara Toure repeatedly over a period of about 45 seconds.

"Abdullah also struck Amara Toure on occasions. Throughout the attack Amara Toure tried to defend himself."

After the attack, Mr Abdullah and Mr Paulo were driven off in Chaudhry's car, the court heard.

Mr Toure staggered back towards Walworth Road where he was picked up by a passing car.

He was taken to St Thomas' Hospital, where he was found collapsed outside accident and emergency. He died later that morning.

Mr Paulo, 20, Mr Abdullah, 21, and Mr Chaudhry, 20, all deny murder.

The trial continues.