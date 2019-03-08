Search

Stratford murder: Teen girl among three arrested in connection with fatal stabbing

PUBLISHED: 10:22 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 20 June 2019

Police at the scene of the stabbing. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

A teenage girl is among three people who have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Stratford on Monday morning.

Police found Giedrius Juskauskas, 42, suffering from multiple stab wounds in Whalebone Lane, near to West Ham Lane, at around 4am.

The Lithuanian national, who lived in the East Ham, died at the scene.

Today detectives have revealed a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and two females aged 17 and 34 are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

They are all in custody at separate police stations.

Det Ch Insp Larry Smith, who is leading the investigating, said: "Overnight, we have made three arrests but our investigation continues.

"I am urging anyone with information regarding this fatal stabbing to come forward and speak with my team. Were you in the vicinity of Whalebone Lane from around 00:30hrs?

"Did you see anything suspicious? Your information could prove vital to our enquiries."

Anyone with information should call 020 8345 3985 quoting Cad 233/17JUN or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

