Third brother charged with murder over fatal stabbing in Royal Docks

Leshawn Williams died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: Google Archant

A third brother has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of Leshawn Williams in the Royal Docks.

Daniel Hyde, 31, of Gatcombe Road, Silvertown was today (Thursday, January 23) charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon and will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

He was arrested after attending a police station yesterday (Wednesday, January 22).

Daniel is the brother of the two men who have previously been charged with murder in connection to the death of Leshawn.

Police were called to Hanameel Street, Silvertown, in the early hours of December 21, where Leshawn, 29, was pronounced dead just after 2am.

Jerome Hyde, also of Gatcombe Road, was arrested on January 13.

The 38-year-old, who is also known as Jerome Thomas, was later charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, January 14.

Michael Hyde, 28, of Mistletoe Court, Old Town, Swindon, was charged with the murder of Leshawn Williams on January 9.

He appeared at Bromley Magistrates' Court on January 10 and then at the Old Bailey on January 13.

A trial for Jerome and Michael Hyde has been set for late June.

Anyone with information that may help police is asked to contact the Specialist Crime incident room on 020 87214961, quoting CAD880/21Dec19, or anonymously contact Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.