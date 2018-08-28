Video

Jailed: Manor Park thief caught on CCTV breaking into locked cars

Darry Josiah, 47, of Warrior Square, Manor Park was sentenced to 14 months after a string of thefts. Picture: MPS Archant

A ‘prolific’ thief caught on camera breaking into cars has been jailed for a year.

Darryl Josiah, of Warrior Square, Manor Park broke into a locked silver Ford Focus in nearby Oregan Avenue taking a passport, medication and tools last March.

The 47-year-old days later swiped a handbag with jewellery in after smashing the window of a locked red Vauxhall Corsa.

The driver had only nipped into her doctor’s in Romford Road for a few minutes. Both thefts were caught on CCTV.

Det Supt Zena Marshall said: “Despite the victims’ best efforts Josiah, a persistent offender, broke in and stole their belongings.

“The custodial sentence reflects the seriousness of his offences and the loss suffered by the victims.”

Josiah was found guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court on January 4 on two counts of theft from a motor vehicle and two of causing criminal damage.

The court also imposed a three year ban on Josiah entering five properties in Grantham Road, Manor Park, drinking alcohol in public and being found in possession of drugs equipment.

He will also be tagged for 218 days after he is released from prison.