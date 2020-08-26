Video

Calls for tighter security after illegal rave in Royal Docks

A line of officers heads down Western Gateway. Picture: Submitted Archant

Calls for tighter security have been made after police were called in to shut down an illegal rave.

Officers block a road outside The Oxygen building. Picture: Submitted Officers block a road outside The Oxygen building. Picture: Submitted

Video posted online shows more than 20 officers forming a line down Western Gateway in the Royal Docks heading towards a crowd outside The Oxygen tower block on Saturday, August 22.

The footage shows police blocking the street and a woman shouting, “Relax, just relax” while the sound of a helicopter can be heard overhead.

A neighbour from The Oxygen, who asked not to be named, said about 100 revellers were trying to get to the illegal event in a penthouse flat.

A Met police spokesperson said: “At about 7.21pm police were made aware of reports of a large gathering at The Oxygen, Royal Docks.

A crowd gathers outside the apartment building. Picture: Submitted A crowd gathers outside the apartment building. Picture: Submitted

“A number of people were made to leave the location. One man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.”

A spokesperson for nearby ExCeL London said they empathised with those affected and that their team helped restore order.

ExCeL is supporting the estate management company and building manager with an investigation.

The neighbour said the party wasn’t shut down until almost 1am, but it wasn’t the first time residents had to put up with noise and anti-social behaviour.

“This weekend was the first time it genuinely did not feel safe,” the 36-year-old said.

She added that neighbours planned to leave their homes this weekend, expecting more of the same at the building over the Bank Holiday.

Residents at the block, where the average price of a property is more than £400,000, report revellers dropping cigarette butts, glasses and nitrous oxide canisters over the side of balconies. Suspected drug dealing and abuse is an issue too, the neighbour added.

Party-goers even knock on people’s doors asking if they can use the toilet, she said.

She called for tightened security at the private estate and for vetting of people who rent short term lets there through sites including AirBnB and Booking.com to prevent apartments being used for parties.

There are fears people are hiring out flats to party at because nightclubs and music venues are closed because of the pandemic.

Organisers of illegal events could be fined up to £10,000 under a government crackdown.

Ward councillor, Rohit Dasgupta, said the problem at Royal Docks had been raised with him “a number of times”.

“I think it is wrong during a pandemic to be having these parties and would expect, in addition to council enforcement, the private security of the estate to take immediate action,” Cllr Dasgupta said.