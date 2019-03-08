Police appeal after woman left at risk of life-changing injuries in Stratford crash

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a cyclist was left with possible life-changing injuries following a crash in Stratford.

The driver of a truck stopped at the scene and wasn't arrested. Road closures were put in place, but streets have since been re-opened.

Paramedics called officers to the scene on Temple Mills Lane, on the junction with Leyton Road, just before 1pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 2). The woman was taken to hospital.

Officers are asking anyone who can help investigators to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8597 4847.

They can also be contacted by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC using the reference CAD 3401/2 Oct.