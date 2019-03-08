Search

Plaistow stabbbing: Two more arrests, second teen charged with murder of 18-year-old Santino Angelo Dymiter

PUBLISHED: 08:02 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:02 09 September 2019

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

A 16-year-old boy will appear in court today after being charged with the murder of Santino Angelo Dymiter, 18, in Plaistow two weeks ago.

The boy was arrested on Saturday, September 7, on suspicion of murder and was yesterday charged with murder and possession of a knife.

He is remanded in custody to appear at Stratford Magistrates' Youth Court today (Monday, September 9).

A 24-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

He remains in custody at an east London police station.

Police previously arrested a 14-year-old boy from Barking last Thursday and on Friday charged him with Mr Dymiter's murder.

He appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court on Saturday (September 7).

The boy was remanded in secure detention and will appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow, Tuesday, September 10.

Mr Dymiter was found critically injured, suffering from stab wounds, in Chadd Green, Plaistow, about 3.30pm on Monday, August 26.

He was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later.

A post-mortem examination on Wednesday, August 28, at East Ham Mortuary confirmed cause of death as a stab wound.

Formal identification has taken place.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

