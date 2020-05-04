Search

Teenagers in court charged with Custom House murder

PUBLISHED: 16:10 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 04 May 2020

David Gomoh died on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Two teenagers have appeared in court charged with the murder of an NHS worker who was killed outside his Custom House home.

Marketing graduate David Gomoh, 24, who worked for the NHS in supplies and procurement, was stabbed to death in Freemasons Road just days before he was due to attend the funeral of his father, who had died after contracting Covid-19.

Muhammad Jalloh, 18, who said he was of no fixed address, and a 16-year-old boy, from Telford, Shropshire, who cannot be named, each spoke to confirm their personal details when they appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, April 4).

They are both also charged with conspiracy to cause GBH with intent in connection with another alleged incident shortly before David was found with fatal knife wounds on the evening of April 26.

A post-mortem examination found that David had been stabbed in the chest and abdomen.

Both teenagers were ordered to next appear in custody at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, May 6.

