Search

Advanced search

Suspected drug dealer arrested after police question non-essential journey

PUBLISHED: 08:42 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:42 09 April 2020

Canning Town station. Picture: Steve Poston

Canning Town station. Picture: Steve Poston

Archant

A suspected drug dealer was arrested at Canning Town station after police questioned the need for his journey.

The 18-year-old was stopped at the station yesterday (Wednesday, April 8) as part of a British Transport Police initiative to remind passengers of the need to follow government advice and only make journeys that are essential.

He told officers he was going to visit a friend, and when they pointed out it wasn’t a valid reason to be using the Underground network, he became aggressive towards them.

You may also want to watch:

He ran off after being challenged about his behaviour, but officers caught up with him outside of the station where he was searched and found to be in possession of a quantity of drugs.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was taken to police custody for questioning.

Sergeant Andy Day said: “We have a highly visible presence of officers across the capital engaging with passengers day and night to remind them of the urgent need to follow the government advice on essential travel.

“It is important to remember that this is still business as usual for us, and we remain vigilant and ready to take action should we come across anyone using the railway to commit crime.

“In this case, a simple question about a young man’s journey has led to not only his arrest but a quantity of illegal drugs being removed from the network.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Over forty firefighters tackle Beckton blaze as houses and sheds catch fire

London Fire Brigade are attending a blaze on Brandreth Road, Beckton which has engulfed two houses and a number of wooden sheds. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Coronavirus: Newham Council approves more than £60m worth of council tax and business rates relief

Newham Council's cabinet chiefs have approved a range of measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears

Council and MP condemn taxpayer-funded special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Tributes to Plaistow-born Bond star Honor Blackman

Honor Blackman has died aged 94. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

A temporary mortuary being built in Manor Flats in the Manor Park area of Newham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Over forty firefighters tackle Beckton blaze as houses and sheds catch fire

London Fire Brigade are attending a blaze on Brandreth Road, Beckton which has engulfed two houses and a number of wooden sheds. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Coronavirus: Newham Council approves more than £60m worth of council tax and business rates relief

Newham Council's cabinet chiefs have approved a range of measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears

Council and MP condemn taxpayer-funded special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Tributes to Plaistow-born Bond star Honor Blackman

Honor Blackman has died aged 94. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

A temporary mortuary being built in Manor Flats in the Manor Park area of Newham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

The ExCeL has been turned into the NHS Nightingale Hospital to care for coronavirus patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Leyton Orient duo Travis and Teague operating similar to usual in lockdown

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis (centre) alongside son and club director David (left) and joint-owner Kent Teague at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coronavirus: Premier League players create fund for NHS

A general view outside the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal

Little Ilford’s Bobby Seagull adds Celebrity Mastermind winner to lengthy list of achievements

Little Ilford school teacher and maths genius Bobby Seagull presented with the Celebrity Mastermind trophy by Jon Humphrys. Picture: BBC official

Suspected drug dealer arrested after police question non-essential journey

Canning Town station. Picture: Steve Poston
Drive 24