Suspected drug dealer arrested after police question non-essential journey

A suspected drug dealer was arrested at Canning Town station after police questioned the need for his journey.

The 18-year-old was stopped at the station yesterday (Wednesday, April 8) as part of a British Transport Police initiative to remind passengers of the need to follow government advice and only make journeys that are essential.

He told officers he was going to visit a friend, and when they pointed out it wasn’t a valid reason to be using the Underground network, he became aggressive towards them.

He ran off after being challenged about his behaviour, but officers caught up with him outside of the station where he was searched and found to be in possession of a quantity of drugs.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was taken to police custody for questioning.

Sergeant Andy Day said: “We have a highly visible presence of officers across the capital engaging with passengers day and night to remind them of the urgent need to follow the government advice on essential travel.

“It is important to remember that this is still business as usual for us, and we remain vigilant and ready to take action should we come across anyone using the railway to commit crime.

“In this case, a simple question about a young man’s journey has led to not only his arrest but a quantity of illegal drugs being removed from the network.”