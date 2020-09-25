Teenager stabbed on board train from Stratford
PUBLISHED: 11:44 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:44 25 September 2020
A teenager has suffered what are thought to be life-changing injuries in a stabbing on board a train from Stratford.
Emergency services, including armed police, were called to Meridian Water station at around 7.15pm yesterday (Thursday, September 24) following a report of an incident on a train.
An 18-year-old was taken to hospital with injuries believed to be life-changing.
No arrests have been made and British Transport Police are calling on anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.
Detective Chief Inspector Paul Langley said: “This was a shocking act of violence on board a train, which has left a young man with life-changing injuries.
Thankfully incidents like this on the railway are rare, but passengers can expect to see a number of reassurance patrols in the area this weekend.”
Anyone with information is asked to text BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 486 of 24/09/20. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 405040.
