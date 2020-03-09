Boy, 13, stabbed in Canning Town
PUBLISHED: 08:27 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:27 09 March 2020
Google Maps
A boy has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Canning Town.
Police were called to Munday Road shortly after 7.30pm on Friday, March 6 where they found the teenager - believed to be 13 - with a stab wound.
You may also want to watch:
His condition is said to be non life-threatening.
A section 60 stop and search order was put in place overnight.
No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.
Comments have been disabled on this article.