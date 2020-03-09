Search

Boy, 13, stabbed in Canning Town

PUBLISHED: 08:27 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:27 09 March 2020

The teenager was stabbed in Munday Road, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

A boy has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Canning Town.

Police were called to Munday Road shortly after 7.30pm on Friday, March 6 where they found the teenager - believed to be 13 - with a stab wound.

His condition is said to be non life-threatening.

A section 60 stop and search order was put in place overnight.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

