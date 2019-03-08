Search

Stratford stabbing: Teenager named locally as young footballer

PUBLISHED: 13:29 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 11 October 2019

Police outside the Stratford Centre. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Police outside the Stratford Centre. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Tributes have been paid to a young footballer killed in a double stabbing in Stratford.

The 15-year-old, named locally as Baptista, was pronounced dead at the scene in the Broadway yesterday afternoon (Thursday, October 10).

A second teenager, also 15, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening stab injuries.

Baptista's former football club, Mindset FC, said in a statement: "Dark day at mindset as a former player sadly went to sleep tonight due to knife crime.

"This is becoming all to normal these days and young humble, young people are getting pushed into situations they don't need to be in. Our thoughts and our prayers go out to your family.

"We try everything in our powers as coachs, youth workers, mentors and just positive role models to avoid these situations. Knife crime needs to stop now."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was "devastated" by both Baptista's death and another fatal stabbing in Southwark that took place on the same day.

He said: "I am utterly devastated to hear that two teenagers have been killed on our streets - a 15-year-old boy in Stratford and an 18-year-old man in Southwark. My thoughts are with both victims' loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

"Knife crime is stealing the futures of our young people - and it is devastating our communities. It has to stop."

Police believe Baptista was attacked either on a bus or shortly after getting off it close to Tramway Avenue.

Det Chief Insp Chris Soole said that both his friends and members of the public came to his aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene half an hour after emergency services were called.

He added: "This is a very busy area and lots of people would have been out on the school run or making their way home.

"We need anyone else who has information and has not yet spoken to police to come forward."

Nobody has been arrested and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4644/10OCT19, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

