Teenager killed in Stratford double stabbing

A police cordon has been set up after two teenage boys were stabbed in Stratford. One was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Andrew Brookes Andrew Brookes

A teenager has been stabbed to death in Stratford this afternoon.

The boy, whose age has not been revealed, was fatally stabbed in the Broadway at around 3.20pm today (Thursday, October 10).

A second boy, who also suffered stab wounds, has been taken to a major trauma centre.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We treated two teenage boys at the scene.

"Sadly, despite the efforts of medics, a teenager died at the scene."

A crime scene is in place, and a section 60 stop and search order has also been put in place.

The Stratford Centre has also been closed, with the shopping centre set to remain shut until further notice.

TfL has confirmed that seven bus routes - 69,104,238,241,262,276 and 473 - are being diverted.

The Broadway has been closed from The Grove to Great Eastern Road, with traffic approaching on West Ham Lane being turned around at Victoria Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 4644/10Oct or Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111

More to follow.