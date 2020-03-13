Teenager from Goodmayes murdered 15-year-old in Stratford

A teenager has been found guilty of the fatal stabbing of schoolboy Michael Irving in Stratford.

A 16-year-old boy from south London was convicted of murder on Thursday, March 12, following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Both he and his 15-year-old accomplice — who had previously admitted murder — will be sentenced on April 17.

Police were called to Byford Close on Tuesday, September 3 at 6.45pm after Michael, 15, was discovered by a member of the public.

He had been stabbed four times and despite attempts to save his life, he died at the scene.

Next of kin were informed and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be consistent with knife wounds.

The incident is believed to have arisen after a fight between a group of males, with one of the parties being attacked by the two others.

CCTV was particularly crucial to this investigation. It established that on the day Michael was murdered, the two teenagers arrived in Stratford by bus at 6.09pm, having travelled from Goodmayes where the 16-year-old was living at the time.

A friend of Michael's who saw them meet up, said Michael seemed 'really happy' and the group had fist-bumped in greeting.

The three boys then walked to Byford Close, a journey which ended in Michael being stabbed fatally.

At 6.36pm, minutes before the murder, CCTV showed how the 15-year-old had changed his clothing and wrapped a T-shirt around his head which concealed his face.

Within six minutes, both were seen to run away and enter a nearby alleyway, where they changed their clothes.

The 16-year-old was caught removing a large knife from between the layers of the two pairs of tracksuit bottoms he was wearing, before placing the weapon into a rucksack.

Both teenagers then attempted to journey back to Goodmayes, but were stopped for not having a valid ticket. The 15-year-old gave his true details to the rail inspector.

The motive for the murder was not obvious. It appeared as though Michael was happy to see who he believed to be his friends at Westfield that afternoon.

Det Ch Insp Mark Wrigley led the investigation. After the verdict, he said: 'It is satisfying that the jury saw through the accused's denials and we now have justice for Michael and his loved ones.

'This however will never change the fact that it is yet another young life violently taken without conscience on a London street.

'Michael was a person with aspirations and promise, and our thoughts remain with his family, who were sadly made to endure this trial.

'My hope is that the hard work of the investigative team, which led to the two teenagers being brought to account, will have brought some measure of comfort as they come to terms with life without their son.'